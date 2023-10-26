The Ragin’ Cajuns Release Motivating Hype Video in Preparation for South Alabama

The Ragin' Cajuns suffered a heartbreaking loss against Georgia State for homecoming. The Cajuns are looking to rebound against South Alabama. To get ready for the upcoming Sun Belt matchup the Cajuns released a new hype video.

The Cajuns' motto heading into Saturday's game is to fight the next fight. The Cajuns need to forget homecoming and focus on Saturday to bounce back and defeat South Alabama.

You can listen to the game Saturday on 103.3 The GOAT and Hot 107.9 at 4 p.m.