The New Orleans Saints offense finally came alive this season in their 34-0 rout of the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After going eight quarters without scoring an offensive touchdown, the Saints scored a pair of TDs in the second quarter, extending a 7-0 lead to 21-0.

New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

New Orleans jumped on top of the Patriots in the 1st quarter on a Tyrann Mathieu pick 6 from Mac Jones.

From there, the beleaguered Saints offense showed some signs of life. Derek Carr led them on a pair of touchdown drives with Alvin Kamara taking it in from the 2 on the first one. And Carr finding Chris Olave in the back of the end zone for the second one.

Kamara's touchdown was his 73rd as a Saint, breaking former wide receiver Marquez Colston's team record of 72 touchdowns.

Despite missing a late go-ahead field goal against the Green Bay Packers, rookie kicker Blake Grupe continues to impress. He hit 2 more against the Patriots, including a 54-yarder to begin the 2nd half and a 53-yarder late in the 4th quarter. Grupe has made 9 of his 10 field goal attempts.

While not having eye-opening statistics, Carr was an efficient 18 of 26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Kamara ran it 22 times for 80 yards and a score and Michael Thomas was the Saints leading receiver with four catches for 67 yards.

Former LSU Tigers Tight End Foster Moreau caught his first Saints touchdown, a 6-yard shovel pass from Carr.

The Saints improve to 4-2 and will play their second straight road game against Houston next Sunday at Noon.