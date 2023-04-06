The Latest Schedule and RPI Rankings Have the Cajuns Trending Towards a Potential Regional Host

Cajun softball has been exciting to watch this year as the Cajuns are in the middle of yet another dominant season. The Cajuns haven’t missed an NCAA tournament in 23 years, but they haven’t hosted a regional since 2014. The Cajuns came into the season with their primary goal of hosting a regional at Lamson Park. The Cajuns have a legitimate shot at doing just that when the committee gets together to decide the top 16 teams for the tournament, and their schedule is a big reason for that.

Gerry Glasco and the Cajuns played an absolutely brutal non-conference schedule to begin the 2023 season. They played a schedule that featured 8 nationally ranked opponents with 3 of those coming in the top five. The Cajuns have ten losses on the season and only two of those are to non-ranked teams. They took big wins over LSU, UCF, and Florida to keep themselves in the rankings. We have talked a lot about their schedule, but how does the committee feel about it?

The Cajuns have played the third toughest schedule in the country according to D-1 FPI rankings. The tough schedule is paying off in a big way as well. The Cajuns might not be ranked in the ESPN poll right now, but that doesn’t mean that aren’t in the running for a regional bid. D-1 softball released its latest FPI rankings and Louisiana came in at #10.

The Cajuns have played four teams who currently rank in the top ten with Texas at #9, LSU at #5, Oklahoma State at #3, and UCLA at #2. They have played an additional three teams that rank in the top 25 in Florida State, Arkansas, and Florida. They also have two additional opponents ranked in the top 25 left to play in Baylor and Texas A&M.

The Cajuns are currently 8-1 in SBC play and look to grow that conference series winning streak this weekend against South Alabama.

