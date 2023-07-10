The Kansas City Royals Select Carson Roccaforte With 66th Overall Pick In the MLB Draft

The MLB draft took place yesterday with the 1st and 2nd rounds getting underway. All eyes were on several prospects from Louisiana but Cajuns’ fans had their eyes on their do-it-all guy in Carson Roccaforte. Roco is coming off back-to-back outstanding seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns as he guided them to back-to-back NCAA Regional berths. Cajuns were waiting to hear his name called in the draft and they heard it on day one.

. With 8 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a program record 26 single-season doubles in 2023. He was named First Team All-Sun Belt conference in 2022 as well as being named to the 2022 College Station All-Regional team in 2022. The Kansas City Royals took Roccaforte with the 66 overall pick making him the first player out of the SBC to be drafted in this year’s draft. With his selection, Carson Roccaforte becomes the 4th highest draft pick in Cajun’s baseball history.

Get our free mobile app

MLB draft had Carson Roccaforte rated as the 129th overall prospect on their top 250 draft board. Going 66th overall was a huge jump from what the experts project the Ragin’ Cajun to go. Carson’s versatility on the defensive side of things is what makes him so special to an MLB team. He has an elite bat but his ability to play second base, first base, and all outfield positions makes him an x-factor that the Royals can plug and play anywhere on the field.

attachment-IMG_C68325EC6292-1 loading...

The draft will continue today, we will keep our locked on Cajuns like Julian Brock and Heath Hood. Congratulations to Carson Roccaforte and good luck with the next phase of you're career!

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.