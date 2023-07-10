The Texas Rangers Draft Julian Brock in the 8th Round

Day two of the MLB draft is underway and the Cajuns already saw a key piece of their 2023 team get their shot at the next level. Carson Roccaforte was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the 66th overall pick.

Six rounds later, Carson’s trusted teammate Julian Brock would join him on the list of Cajuns drafted in 2023. Brock was a staple behind the plate as he was one of the nation's best catchers for the past two seasons. Brock won’t have to go very far as he will return to his home state of Texas.

Brock had his best year at the plate in 2023 as he had a .315 batting average with 65 RBIs, 11 home runs, and a .435 on-base percentage. He was outstanding behind the plate as well as he was the Sun Belt leader in throw-outs for the past two seasons. He was named to the All-Sun Belt First team in 2022 and 2023 as well.

The draft will wrap up tomorrow as we will keep our eyes on any Cajuns who take the next step just as Brock and Roco have. Good luck on the next phase of you're career Julian Brock.

