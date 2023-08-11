Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns outfielder and now Kansas City Royals prospect, Carson Roccaforte made his Carolina League debut in style.

The Royals 2nd round pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, went 1-3 with a walk and run scored. He also flashed some leather in centerfield, making not one, but two running catches.

Roccaforte helped lead the Ragin’ Cajuns on a late-season run to the Sun Belt Conference Championship against Southern Miss. Despite losing that game, Louisiana earned an at-large birth for the NCAA Tournament and played in the Coral Gables Regional.

In his professional debut in the rookie ball Arizona Complex League, Roccaforte went 4-4, with 4 stolen bases, scoring a run and driving in a pair.

With just over four weeks remaining in the minor league season, if Roccaforte keeps up his hot hitting, he could get promoted to High-A ball in the Quad Cities (Midwest League) or even Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Texas League.