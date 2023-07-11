Houston Astros Draft Jackson Nezuh in the 14th Round

Day three of the MLB started earlier today and Louisiana baseball already saw two Cajuns get their shot at the next level. Carson Roccaforte. Went a lot higher than most draft experts anticipated as he was selected 66thoverall by the Kansas City Royals. Yesterday, another Cajun star get his shot as Catcher, Julian Brock, is headed back to his roots as a member of the Texas Rangers.

Today, we saw a third Cajun get his shot in the MLB as Jackson Nezuh is headed to lone star state as well. The Florida State transfer cemented started slow in the Cajun pull ben but cemented his role as the ace down the stretch. The right-hander was a key piece in Cajun’s run to the Sun Belt championship game. Nezuh became a member of the Houston Astros as he was a 14th-round selection.

Nezuh pitch a total of 90 innings for the Cajuns and managed a 5.0 ERA. He composed a 9-6 record on the year as he recorded 100 strikeouts while allowing 86 hits. He did all of this while also maintaining a perfect fielding percentage. He posted a season-high 9 strikeouts against Texas State and looks to continue building momentum as he heads to Houston.

attachment-IMG_4F7811C1F730-1 loading...

We will keep you updated on late signings involving any Cajuns, good luck and congratulations Jackson Nezuh.

The Worst Tattoos on Professional Athletes Some tattoos are more regrettable than others.