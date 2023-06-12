Conor McGregor Knocks Out Miami Heat Mascot (VIDEO)

In what was supposed to be a funny bit during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, turned into anything but.

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat mascot “Burnie” were slated to perform a skit promoting McGregor’s new pain relief spray. Instead of acting, McGregor reverted to his fight character and cold-cocked Burnie with a left hook.

And McGregor didn’t stop there. While the Heat mascot was already laying down at mid-court, McGregor punched him again.

It was reported the mascot was taken to a local ER, given pain medicine and released.

New York Knicks v Miami Heat Getty Images loading...

Thus far McGregor nor the Heat have given an official statement. That didn’t stop Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra from joking about it prior to Monday Night's Game 5

Via CNN

“It’s the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about,” Spoelstra said. “Should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. Take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he’s not going to miss any time.”

