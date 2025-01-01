NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Allstate Sugar Bowl, which is part of the College Football Playoffs, is being postponed for a day following a suspected terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

According to WDSU reporter Aubry Killion, sources are reporting that officials are postponing the game, which will feature the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The attack occurred in the French Quarter in the early hours of News Year's Day, when a man identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a Ford F-150 into a crowd, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens more.

Din Jabbar was allegedly carrying an ISIS flag in the truck with him. The FBI has confirmed the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism. He was not a local to New Orleans and is said to be from the Houston, Texas area.

READ MORE: Suspect Identified in New Orleans New Year’s Eve Attack That Killed 10

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is part of the second round of the College Football Playoffs. Current reports indicate that it is only postponed, not being canceled outright.

It will be played at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night, WDSU in New Orleans is reporting.

Some ticket sellers, including Ticketmaster, are still selling tickets with today as the game date.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and the FBI are holding a joint press conference at 1 p.m. and will be releasing more details on the attack as the investigation continues.

The investigation into the attack is being led by the FBI, with the other agencies supporting them.