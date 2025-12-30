HIGHLIGHTS

Georgia Bulldogs face Ole Miss Rebels at Caesars Superdome on January 1, 7 PM kickoff on ESPN

First all-SEC Sugar Bowl matchup in 62 years marks historic college football playoff quarterfinal

New Orleans hotels hit 90% occupancy with estimated $200 million economic boost for Louisiana

Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade rolls through French Quarter at 2 PM on December 31

Georgia holds 7-point advantage in rematch of October game won by Bulldogs 43-35

Sugar Bowl 2026: Everything Louisiana Needs to Know About Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Historic all-SEC matchup brings $200 million economic impact as New Orleans hosts College Football Playoff quarterfinal on New Year’s Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Louisiana’s Crescent City is about to host one of the biggest college football showdowns of the postseason as the Sugar Bowl doubles as a College Football Playoff quarterfinal for the second straight year.

The third-seeded Georgia Bulldogs will face the sixth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday, January 1 at the Caesars Superdome, with kickoff scheduled for 7 PM Central Time. According to the Sugar Bowl Committee, this marks the first time in 62 years that two Southeastern Conference teams have met in the Sugar Bowl.

“We knew we would have a tremendous match-up no matter who won the CFP first-round game,” said Dottie Reese, president of the Sugar Bowl Committee. “We’re confident that having two of the best teams from the SEC facing off here in the Sugar Bowl will be a memorable event for our local fans, the supporters of the schools, and college football fans across the country.”

What Louisiana Fans Need to Know About the Matchup

This SEC showdown features two powerhouse programs with impressive credentials. Georgia enters the game as SEC champions with a 12-1 record, having earned a first-round bye in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff format. The Bulldogs are making their 13th Sugar Bowl appearance, tied with LSU for the second-most all-time behind Alabama’s 17.

Ole Miss punched its ticket to New Orleans by defeating Tulane 41-10 in a first-round playoff game in Oxford. The Rebels bring a 12-1 record and are making their 11th trip to the Sugar Bowl, though it’s only their third since 1970.

The matchup carries extra intrigue as a rematch. Georgia defeated Ole Miss 43-35 on October 18 in Athens, handing the Rebels their only loss of the season. The Bulldogs dominated possession in that game, holding the ball for nearly 38 minutes while racking up 510 total yards including 221 on the ground.

Current betting lines show Georgia favored by 6.5 to 7 points, with the over/under set around 55.5 points.

Louisiana Connections and Economic Impact

The game brings significant Louisiana connections beyond the New Orleans location. Ole Miss interim head coach Pete Golding hails from Hammond, Louisiana, and told reporters he’s excited to visit his newborn nephew in New Orleans. Several Rebels players have Louisiana roots, including running back Logan Diggs from Rummel High School and linebacker Andrew Jones from John Ehret.

“We’ve got a lot of guys from Louisiana and south Mississippi, Mobile area and all of that,” Golding said. “So I think it’s really good for our players, and obviously our fans. New Orleans is a place everybody enjoys going to visit. It’s a great venue; the Sugar Bowl does an unbelievable job.”

For New Orleans and Louisiana’s hospitality industry, the Sugar Bowl represents a major economic driver. According to New Orleans & Company, this year’s game is expected to generate over $200 million for the city, with hotel occupancy reaching approximately 90% during peak days.

Local restaurants and bars are seeing substantial increases in business. Felipe’s Taqueria owner Pike Howard told reporters the Sugar Bowl weekend typically brings an extra $5,000-$7,000 per day in revenue, representing up to double their normal daily business.

David Bilbe, general manager of the Royal Sonesta, said his hotel began booking rooms when Georgia was announced and saw a surge after Ole Miss won its first-round game. “We’ll be full for New Year’s Eve and the night of the Sugar Bowl,” Bilbe said.

Over the past decade, the Sugar Bowl has injected over $2.5 billion into the New Orleans and Louisiana economy.

New Year’s Eve Parade and Fan Events

Louisiana football fans have multiple opportunities to celebrate beyond the game itself. The Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Parade, presented by Louisiana Tourism, will roll through the French Quarter on December 31 starting at 2 PM.

The Mardi Gras-style parade begins at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, traveling up Decatur Street along the Mississippi River. The route passes iconic New Orleans landmarks including the Old U.S. Mint, French Market, Cafe du Monde, and Jackson Square before ending at Canal Street.

For those unable to attend in person, the parade will be broadcast live on NOLA 38 CW (WNOL-TV) and streamed online at wgno.com. A rebroadcast will air on WGNO-TV ABC 26 on New Year’s Day at 9 AM.

After the parade ends, fans can continue celebrating at the Sugar Bowl Fest at Audubon Aquarium Plaza. The family-friendly event features live music, a ferris wheel, New Orleans food and drinks, and an official Sugar Bowl merchandise shop. Gates open at 3 PM.

Game Day Information for Louisiana Fans

All ticketing for the Sugar Bowl is mobile-only. According to official Sugar Bowl guidance, fans must have their phones charged and tickets downloaded to a mobile device for entry. Screenshots will not work. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Pregame festivities at the Caesars Superdome will include performances by both school bands, the national anthem by a legendary New Orleans artist, and a special team entrance light show.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN with an 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central kickoff.

What’s at Stake for the Winner

The winner of the Sugar Bowl advances to the College Football Playoff semifinals at either the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl. The CFP National Championship game is scheduled for Monday, January 19 in Miami.

For Georgia, a loss would mean the Bulldogs won’t be part of any of the last three CFP final fours despite winning the SEC Championship. For Ole Miss, the game represents the Rebels’ first CFP appearance and a chance to avenge their only loss of the season.

The 92nd annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will be the sixth time the game has doubled as a College Football Playoff contest since the playoff was established in 2014.