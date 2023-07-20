Video production crews have become the norm in athletic departments these days

LSU did a great job in 2019 capturing their magical football season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are merging the school and community with their latest Our Town/Our Team video efforts.

Maybe it goes a little unnoticed due to location, but the South Carolina video production team is outstanding. And Head Coach Shane Beamer is willing to oblige.

In a video posted this Thursday morning, South Carolina made a Sopranos spinoff with “Woke Up This Morning” from Alabama 3 playing in the background and with Coach Beamer heading to the airport preparing to travel to SEC Media Days.

