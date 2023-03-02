Social Media Reacts to the NCAA Rule That Costs Louisiana Tech a Win Over 4th Ranked Ole Miss

The internet is going crazy after what was an amazing game baseball game between Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech resulted in a bizarre outcome. Louisiana Tech traveled to Oxford Mississippi to take on the 4th-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss for a two-game series. The Bulldogs were able to come away with a massive upset as they defeated Ole Miss 6-5. They were on the verge of possibly sweeping the Rebels on Wednesday night the game took an unexpected turn.

If you don’t understand why this happened, let me break it down for you. So the game was sent into a weather delay and after not tarping the field, the field was deemed unplayable. Louisiana Tech had a 5-4 lead in the top of the 7th inning, but the game was unable to resume. In situations like these, the NCAA official rules state that the game will officially be called when the last full inning of the game was played. In this contest, the game was called in the 6th inning because that was the last full inning. Unfortunately for Louisiana Tech, they were trailing 3-4 when the 6th inning ended so the game went down as a win for Ole Miss. This is what Louisiana Tech head coach, Lane Burroughs had to say after the game.

Louisiana Tech offered to drive back up to finish the game the next day but Ole Miss had the final say in that decision and they decided to go with the win. Burroughs went on to say how many things should have been done to avoid this outcome but Ole Miss wasn’t prepared. Burroughs added this statement after the interview.

This was not the first time this has happened in college baseball or softball. This has happened numerous times for several different reasons.

Regardless of whether this rule has plagued other teams or not, you know that fans from both sides took to social media to express their opinions.

I for one am all down for a rule change. This rule robbed Louisiana Tech of what would have been back-to-back quality wins. Those two wins could have gone a long win in getting a host for a regional. How do you feel about the outcome of this game, does the NCAA need to change this rule, should Ole Miss get credited for the win?

