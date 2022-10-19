Saints Final Injury Report, 4 Pro Bowlers Officially OUT, Starting QB Up in the Air

Saints Final Injury Report, 4 Pro Bowlers Officially OUT, Starting QB Up in the Air

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After losing a late lead in the closing minutes of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are attempting to quickly turn the page from defeat and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the loss to the Bengals, the Saints were shorthanded due to injuries to a number of key players.

Tomorrow against the Cardinals, they'll be shorthanded once again.

Four Pro Bowlers and the starting tight end of the New Orleans Saints have officially been ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals, including guard Andrus Peat, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and tight end Adam Trautman won't play, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

On yesterday's injury report, a total of 14 players are listed with injuries on New Orleans, with 13 listed for Arizona.

Who will start at quarterback for the Saints? Both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston are dealing with injuries. It could be either of them, or even Taysom Hill.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
players are out tomorrow, with another getting the questionable designation.

Here is a complete rundown of the Saints Tuesday injury/practice report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
GAndrus PeatChestDNPDNPDNPOut
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleDNPDNPLPQuestionable
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
RBMark IngramKneeLPLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeRibLPFPFP
TRyan RamczykRestLPLPFP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipLPLPLPQuestionable
DEPayton TurnerChestLPLPLPQuestionable
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLPLP
QBAndy DaltonBackLPLPFP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Marquise Brown (Foot) - OUT
LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - OUT
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - OUT
OL Justin Pugh (Knee) - OUT
RB Darrel Williams (Knee) - OUT
RB James Conner (Ribs) - Questionable
CB Trayvon Mullen (Hamstring) - Questionable
K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - Questionable
S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - Questionable

New Orleans (2-4) battles Arizona (2-4) Thursday night at 7:15.

Listen to the game, along with the pregame show (5:00pm) and postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

