After losing a late lead in the closing minutes of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are attempting to quickly turn the page from defeat and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the loss to the Bengals, the Saints were shorthanded due to injuries to a number of key players.

Tomorrow against the Cardinals, they'll be shorthanded once again.

Four Pro Bowlers and the starting tight end of the New Orleans Saints have officially been ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals, including guard Andrus Peat, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and tight end Adam Trautman won't play, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

On yesterday's injury report, a total of 14 players are listed with injuries on New Orleans, with 13 listed for Arizona.

Who will start at quarterback for the Saints? Both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston are dealing with injuries. It could be either of them, or even Taysom Hill.

Andy Dalton & Jameis Winston Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

players are out tomorrow, with another getting the questionable designation.

Here is a complete rundown of the Saints Tuesday injury/practice report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP DNP Out WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out G Andrus Peat Chest DNP DNP DNP Out TE Adam Trautman Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out WR Keith Kirkwood Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out RB Mark Ingram Knee LP LP LP CB Paulson Adebo Knee LP LP LP Questionable S Marcus Maye Rib LP FP FP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP LP FP G Calvin Throckmorton Hip LP LP LP Questionable DE Payton Turner Chest LP LP LP Questionable QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle LP LP LP QB Andy Dalton Back LP LP FP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Marquise Brown (Foot) - OUT

LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - OUT

OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - OUT

OL Justin Pugh (Knee) - OUT

RB Darrel Williams (Knee) - OUT

RB James Conner (Ribs) - Questionable

CB Trayvon Mullen (Hamstring) - Questionable

K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - Questionable

S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - Questionable

New Orleans (2-4) battles Arizona (2-4) Thursday night at 7:15.

Listen to the game, along with the pregame show (5:00pm) and postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

