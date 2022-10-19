Saints Final Injury Report, 4 Pro Bowlers Officially OUT, Starting QB Up in the Air
After losing a late lead in the closing minutes of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are attempting to quickly turn the page from defeat and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
In the loss to the Bengals, the Saints were shorthanded due to injuries to a number of key players.
Tomorrow against the Cardinals, they'll be shorthanded once again.
Four Pro Bowlers and the starting tight end of the New Orleans Saints have officially been ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals, including guard Andrus Peat, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and tight end Adam Trautman won't play, according to head coach Dennis Allen.
On yesterday's injury report, a total of 14 players are listed with injuries on New Orleans, with 13 listed for Arizona.
Who will start at quarterback for the Saints? Both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston are dealing with injuries. It could be either of them, or even Taysom Hill.
Here is a complete rundown of the Saints Tuesday injury/practice report.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|LP
|FP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Andy Dalton
|Back
|LP
|LP
|FP
ARIZONA CARDINALS
WR Marquise Brown (Foot) - OUT
LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - OUT
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - OUT
OL Justin Pugh (Knee) - OUT
RB Darrel Williams (Knee) - OUT
RB James Conner (Ribs) - Questionable
CB Trayvon Mullen (Hamstring) - Questionable
K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - Questionable
S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - Questionable
New Orleans (2-4) battles Arizona (2-4) Thursday night at 7:15.
Listen to the game, along with the pregame show (5:00pm) and postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.
