SEC Releases 2024 Conference Schedule – LSU Hosting Oklahoma

The SEC released the 2024 conference schedule on Wednesday night.

LSU 2024 Home Schedule

Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

LSU Road Schedule

Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina,

No Auburn or Miss State as the usual division foes are eliminated along with the divisions.

Also on the Tigers schedule in 2024 are USC in Las Vegas, UCLA, South Alabama and Nicholls in Baton Rouge. This will be the first time in school history LSU will play the Sooners in the regular season.

Other big matchups announced were Georgia at Texas and Texas A&M hosting their former long time

