(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Earlier in May, AMC announced that they would be having a special running on Wednesdays with discounts of 50%. That's great news, if your town has AMC theaters, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Lafayette, however has Santikos theaters with the Grand 16.

After discovering that Santikos has specials in other areas of the country but not Lafayette, I reached out to the company for comment. I very quickly received a reply from Lexi Hazlett who is the Digital Media Manager at Santikos Entertainment. She thanked me for reaching out and said to be looking out for a special announcement regarding Santikos and Summer entertainment. That announcement has arrived.

Grand 16 Summer Special

Santikos is joining in the summer savings specials by offering $4.99 movie tickets every Tuesday beginning June 6th, 2025. The special will run until September 1st, and with plenty of blockbuster movies to enjoy, it's the perfect time to visit the big screens again.

Limitations on the Super Tuesday Summer Edition Special

There are a few limitations regarding the ticket special. For example, the $4.99 ticket offer is valid for standard format showtimes only. Premium formats such as IMAX, 3D, GPX, AVX, and applicable film surcharges may require an additional charge.

Blockbuster Movies You'll Be Able to Enjoy at a Discount

Here are some of the movies you'll be able to enjoy at a discounted price on Tuesdays

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: According to a post on IMDb (May 23).

Lilo & Stitch: According to a post on the Scotsman (May 28).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: According to a post on Deadline (July 25).

Superman: (July 11).

Final Destination: Bloodlines: According to a post on Wikipedia (May 16).

Jurassic World: Rebirth: According to a post on Deadline (July).

Thunderbolts:*: (May).

28 Years Later: (June 20).

How to Train Your Dragon: (June 9).

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina: (June 7).

Other Santikos Summer Specials

Free Summer Kids Movies will be showing from June 3-July 30 at the Grand 16 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10am. You can also take advantage of the $5 Summer Kids Movie Combo including a kid's popcorn and 12 ounce drink. You can check out the schedule of Free Summer Kids Movies here.

In addition, the Military/First Responders discount is in effect on Mondays for the Grand 16 and Ambassador Grand.

Summer Early Bird Showings will also be available from May 28-September 1. Early birds can save a dollar on each movie ticket before noon showings. Concession specials will also be available for early showings.

Once again, thanks to Santikos for joining in on the summer savings special which will help couples and families save big time on their entertainment during the hot summer months.