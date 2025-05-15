(KPEL-FM) - The Summer blockbuster season is here for movie theaters across the country. This is a great way to beat the heat and enjoy some amazing stories told on the big screen with big sound (and here in Lafayette depending on where you go, big comfy reclining chairs). Granted, plenty of Lafayette residents have upgraded their televisions at home, and with streaming services galore, there's plenty of options for entertainment, but there's just something special about the movie theater.

As I scrolled through Facebook in the morning while waiting for the shower to heat up, I saw a post about Summer Special for movies, including 50% off ticket prices on Wednesdays.

As you might imagine, I was excited by the prospect of saving money this summer and still enjoy some big time in front of the big screen. That excitement slowly faded away when I researched and found that Lafayette has no AMC theaters. In fact, the closest AMC theater is across the Basin Bridge in Baton Rouge. Now, I'm all for a good movie at a good price, but it's just not worth the risk of getting stuck on the bridge to save a few bucks.

I then researched the theaters we do have in Lafayette and discovered they are owned by Santikos Entertainment. Doing a little research on their website displayed their own Summer savings that listed $4.99 Super Tuesday deals. Well, that sounds like a good alternative, until just a little more digging showed that this specific deal was not eligible in Lafayette. Snubbed again. I reached out to Santikos regarding the special who promptly responded to inform me that they have some big news regarding Summer savings packages coming soon which is very encouraging.

Despite Super Tuesday special not being available in the Lafayette area right now, Santikos does have a special offering for first responders and military on Mondays. The Military Monday discount applies to all current and former military members, EMS and first responders. Members of these groups can get a movie ticket, large popcorn and a large drink for $5.

If you or someone you know is part of the military, EMS or first responders groups, this is a great discount to salute those whose career choice puts them in harms way.

Once again, once I receive word back from Santikos regarding the upcoming Summer specials offered in Lafayette the story will be updated.