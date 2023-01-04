Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

In the leadup to the final game of the season, the New Orleans Saints have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.

Entering week 18, the coaching staffs from both the Saints and Panthers will approach the contest knowing it's the final game of the 2022 season.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

If a player is battling through an injury and practices on a limited basis, are they more likely to sit out this week? Or will the staff approach Sunday's season finale with the same mindset they've approached every game prior to this one?

One thing is for sure. The Saints injury report continues the trend of being long and concerning.

In the first injury/practice report of the week, both New Orleans and Carolina list a number of key players.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring DNP S Justin Evans Shoulder LP LB Chase Hansen Knee LP TE Taysom Hill Back LP T James Hurst Foot DNP TE Juwan Johnson Quadricep DNP S Marcus Maye Shoulder DNP G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP LB Ty Summers Oblique LP RB Dwayne Washington Illness DNP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP LB Chandler Wooten Ankle DNP T Taylor Moton Rest DNP TE Stephen Sullivan Elbow LP LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring LP

The Saints (7-9) host the Panthers (6-10) this Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the Saints home broadcast locally at 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am) and 97.3 The Dawg.

