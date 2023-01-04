Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report
In the leadup to the final game of the season, the New Orleans Saints have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.
Entering week 18, the coaching staffs from both the Saints and Panthers will approach the contest knowing it's the final game of the 2022 season.
If a player is battling through an injury and practices on a limited basis, are they more likely to sit out this week? Or will the staff approach Sunday's season finale with the same mindset they've approached every game prior to this one?
One thing is for sure. The Saints injury report continues the trend of being long and concerning.
In the first injury/practice report of the week, both New Orleans and Carolina list a number of key players.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Hamstring
|DNP
|S
|Justin Evans
|Shoulder
|LP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Knee
|LP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Back
|LP
|T
|James Hurst
|Foot
|DNP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Quadricep
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Ty Summers
|Oblique
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DT
|Matt Ioannidis
|Back
|DNP
|LB
|Chandler Wooten
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Rest
|DNP
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|Elbow
|LP
|LB
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|Hamstring
|LP
The Saints (7-9) host the Panthers (6-10) this Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.
