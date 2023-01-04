Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

In the leadup to the final game of the season, the New Orleans Saints have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.

Entering week 18, the coaching staffs from both the Saints and Panthers will approach the contest knowing it's the final game of the 2022 season.

If a player is battling through an injury and practices on a limited basis, are they more likely to sit out this week? Or will the staff approach Sunday's season finale with the same mindset they've approached every game prior to this one?

One thing is for sure. The Saints injury report continues the trend of being long and concerning.

In the first injury/practice report of the week, both New Orleans and Carolina list a number of key players.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant            DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBPaulson AdeboHamstringDNP
SJustin EvansShoulderLP
LBChase HansenKneeLP
TETaysom HillBackLP
TJames HurstFootDNP
TEJuwan JohnsonQuadricepDNP
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNP
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNP
LBTy SummersObliqueLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DTMatt IoannidisBackDNP
LBChandler WootenAnkleDNP
TTaylor MotonRestDNP
TEStephen SullivanElbowLP
LBJoel IyiegbuniweHamstringLP

The Saints (7-9) host the Panthers (6-10) this Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the Saints home broadcast locally at 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am) and 97.3 The Dawg.

