Saints Friday Injury Report

Saints Friday Injury Report

Getty Images

The Saints have been playing without some of their key guys for the majority of the season, and that certainly is not set to change here in week 10. Starting center, Erik McCoy, did not practice all week long and has officially been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Getty Images
loading...

Defensive end, Marcus Davenport has been limited in practice all week long and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but will travel with the team.

Getty Images
loading...

Safety, Marcus did not practice today. or yesterday but has not been ruled out as of yet.

Getty Images
loading...

Here is the full injury report for both the Saints and the Steelers.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DEMarcus DavenportCalfLPLPLPQuestionable
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLPLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
CErik McCoyCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
GAndrus PeatTricepDNPDNPDNPOut
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPLPFP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
SMarcus MayeAbdomenDNPDNPQuestionable
DECameron JordanRestLPFP
DETanoh KpassagnonIllnessDNPQuestionable
SP.J. WilliamsIllnessDNPQuestionable
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBWilliam JacksonBackDNPDNPDNPOut
CBAhkello WitherspoonHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
CBLevi WallaceShoulderFPFPFP
LSChristian KuntzRibsFPFPFP
LBMyles JackKneeDNPDNPFP
DTLarry OgunjobiKneeDNPLPFP
LBMalik ReedPersonalDNPLPQuestionable
DTCameron HaywardRestDNPFP
SDamantae KazeeForearmFP
GKevin DotsonAbdomenLPQuestionable

The Saints kickoff against the Steelers on Sunday at 12 PM, listen to the simulcast on 103.3 The GOAT or 97.3 The Dog.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints
Filed Under: injury report, Saints, steelers
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT