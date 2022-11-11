Saints Friday Injury Report
The Saints have been playing without some of their key guys for the majority of the season, and that certainly is not set to change here in week 10. Starting center, Erik McCoy, did not practice all week long and has officially been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
Defensive end, Marcus Davenport has been limited in practice all week long and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but will travel with the team.
Safety, Marcus did not practice today. or yesterday but has not been ruled out as of yet.
Here is the full injury report for both the Saints and the Steelers.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Tricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Rest
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|William Jackson
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Levi Wallace
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LS
|Christian Kuntz
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Myles Jack
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|DT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Malik Reed
|Personal
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|Cameron Hayward
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|S
|Damantae Kazee
|Forearm
|FP
|G
|Kevin Dotson
|Abdomen
|LP
|Questionable
The Saints kickoff against the Steelers on Sunday at 12 PM, listen to the simulcast on 103.3 The GOAT or 97.3 The Dog.
