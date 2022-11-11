Saints Friday Injury Report

The Saints have been playing without some of their key guys for the majority of the season, and that certainly is not set to change here in week 10. Starting center, Erik McCoy, did not practice all week long and has officially been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Defensive end, Marcus Davenport has been limited in practice all week long and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but will travel with the team.

Safety, Marcus did not practice today. or yesterday but has not been ruled out as of yet.

Here is the full injury report for both the Saints and the Steelers.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB William Jackson Back DNP DNP DNP Out CB Ahkello Witherspoon Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Levi Wallace Shoulder FP FP FP LS Christian Kuntz Ribs FP FP FP LB Myles Jack Knee DNP DNP FP DT Larry Ogunjobi Knee DNP LP FP LB Malik Reed Personal DNP LP Questionable DT Cameron Hayward Rest DNP FP S Damantae Kazee Forearm FP G Kevin Dotson Abdomen LP Questionable The Saints kickoff against the Steelers on Sunday at 12 PM, listen to the simulcast on 103.3 The GOAT or 97.3 The Dog.

