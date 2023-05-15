New Orleans Saints Sign Free Agent WR James Washington

Breaking News, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Saints have signed free agent wide receiver James Washington.

The Saints needed wide receiver help, especially with the status of Michael Thomas. However Washington was injured last season, but according to Nick Underhill, he is healthy now.

This Saints team continues to show their desire to win by spending money on talent. The question is now can Dennis Allen pull all of this talent together? He better because if not he will be on the hot seat.