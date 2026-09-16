(BALTIMORE, MD) - The Saints are heading back on the road for a second straight week, and this time it's a tough one. New Orleans travels to M&T Bank Stadium Sunday to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and after that overtime heartbreaker in Detroit, fans are hoping Tyler Shough and this offense can keep the momentum going against a much better football team on paper. Shough's performance in the last quarter and a half gave us Saints fans something to look forward to.

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Date, Time and How to Watch

The Saints and Ravens kick off Sunday, September 20 at 12 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game airs on CBS, and you can also stream it on NFL+ or Paramount+. If you're in the Lafayette area, you can catch the call on 97.3 The Dawg and 103.3 The Goat.

This is only the sixth time in franchise history the Saints have opened a season with back-to-back road games, and the first time since 2021. It's also just the ninth all-time meeting between these two teams, with Baltimore holding a 6-2 edge in the series.

Injury Report

Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images

According to NewOrleansSaints.com, there's some good news and some "we'll see" news on the Saints side. Running back Alvin Kamara, who's been dealing with an MCL sprain since a joint practice with the Cowboys back in August, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and head coach Kellen Moore said the team feels good about getting him back on the field Sunday.

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Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Defensive end Cam Jordan is a little less certain. He's been out with a hamstring injury since early August and was limited again on Wednesday. Moore said there's a chance he returns, but it's not a lock yet. Tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring) is also limited, while tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) sat out Wednesday's practice entirely, though Stalbird did return to play special teams after briefly exiting the Lions game.

Baltimore's injury report is a lot longer, and it's a big reason for some cautious optimism if you're a Saints fan. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) did not practice Wednesday, and neither did leading receiver Zay Flowers, who's dealing with a hamstring injury that also bothered him during training camp. Flowers is considered day to day and the team is sending him for an MRI just to rule anything more serious out. Also out Wednesday for Baltimore: defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), offensive guard John Simpson (groin), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee), who left Sunday's win early and could be facing an extended absence. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee), safety Keondre Jackson (shoulder) and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) were limited.

None of Baltimore's banged-up players have been ruled out yet, but if Hendrickson is limited or out Sunday, that's a real break for a Saints offensive line trying to protect Shough after what he went through against Detroit.

Odds

According to the most recent odds, the Ravens are an 8.5 point favorite against the Saints, with the over/under overing around 46.5 to 47.5 points. Considering both teams scored their share of points in week one, that over/under seems reasonable. With the current NFC standings having all the teams tied for first (or last) depending on your perspective, it could be worse. We'll see if the Saints can pull off another gritty performance, or if Baltimore's talent proves too much on their home turf.