NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The New Orleans Saints will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, August 10, in their first 2025 preseason game.

Kick-off is set for 3:00 pm.

Of course, it's a new look Saints team with a new head coach and a new starting quarterback. After QB Derek Carr retired, the Saints hired Kellen Moore as head coach.

New Faces to Watch: Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore

The change was necessary, as last year's squad struggled with injuries and ultimately finished with a 5-12 record.

In this past spring's draft, the team took Louisville's Tyler Shough in the second round, and many are hoping he will pan out and be the next solid quarterback to wear the Black & Gold.

This Sunday, the Who Dat Nation will get its first look at Shough and the rest of the squad.

Here are the important details on the game and how you can watch or listen to it in the Acadiana area.

How to Watch the Saints vs Chargers Game

Game Date/Time

Sunday, August 10

Kick-off is set for 3:00 pm

Location

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

How to Watch

KATC-TV 3 in Lafayette

NFL Network

How to Listen

103.3 FM and 1420 AM The Goat

This will be the only road preseason game for the New Orleans Saints.

Saints Preseason Schedule

On August 17 at noon, they'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome, then follow that up on Saturday, August 23, against Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. That game will also kick off at noon.

Regular Season Kickoff Details

The Saints start the 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7, at noon at the Caesars Superdome against the Arizona Cardinals.