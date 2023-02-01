Saints Move in a Different Direction & Part Ways with Co-Defensive Coordinator Kris Richard

Breaking News, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero the Saints let go of co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard. And five days ago Ryan Nielsen left the Saints to go to the Falcons.

The Saints now will have to hire a new defensive staff. However, it is extremely interesting and honestly frustrating that the Saints let go of Richard but kept Pete Carmichael. At this point, one has to question the decision-making of Mickey Loomis. Loomis along with Dennis Allen is sending the Saints on a one-way ticket to Loserville USA, with a population of 8 teams including the Saints.

Social media was just as perplexed as me with this firing.

Social Media Reacts To The Saints Firing Kris Richard

Many fans are in an uproar and rightfully so. The worst part of the Saints coaching staff was retained and the best parts were let go. Dark days are ahead for us Saints fans. Either start watching more Cajuns, Tigers, and Pelicans, or prepare for the worst.