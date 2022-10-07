Saints Injury Report: Some Big Names Out for Leg Two of the Bird Gauntlet
The Saints have had quite a few issues staying fully healthy so far this season.
Some big names have missed games due to injuries here and there, and that trend continues this week.
A dozen players remain on the injury list as game day approaches.
The team will remain without Michael Thomas, and although he's only listed as doubtful it seems more of a definite that Jameis Winston will not play since Dennis Allen announced today that Andy Dalton will be starting again this weekend.
What will be interesting is the condition of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry over the next 48 hours, as their availability is still up in the air.
Upside? Taysom Hill and Ryan Ramczyk are fully ready to go.
Today's final injury report for the week gives a pretty solid idea of which other players are likely not to take any snaps at home against the Seahawks.
Here's the breakdown:
FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Rib
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Eye
|FP
|FP
|FP
The Saints (1-3) take on the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) this Sunday at noon inside the Caesar's Superdome.
Listen as the Saints take on the second leg of the "bird gauntlet" on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420 am.
