NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - It's nearly cutdown day in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Saints have to trim the roster from 91 players to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday, August 26.

NFL Cutdown Day Arrives

Of course, as we know in the NFL, the original roster changes throughout the season and is often shaken up before Week 1.

Cam Akers Released by the Saints

With that said, the team has begun making moves, including terminating the contract of running back Cam Akers.

Full List of Waived Players

The team has also waived the following 13 players:

James Burnip - Punter

Roderick Daniels, Jr. - Wide Receiver

Moochie Dixon - Wide Receiver

Jasheen Davis - Defensive End

Jeremiah Martin - Defensive End

Omari Thomas - Defensive End

Josiah Ezirim - Offensive Tackle

Jonathan Mendoza - Offensive Tackle

Seth Green - Tight End

Michael Jacobson - Tight End

Kyle Hergel - Guard

Mike Panasiuk - Guard

Tyreem Powell - Linebacker

We'll keep tabs on other cuts and update this story as new players' names come in.

Kellen Moore Nearing QB Decision

Meanwhile, in a press conference today, head coach Kellen Moore said the team is close to declaring a starting quarterback and announcing that decision.

Saints Open 2025 Season vs. Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints open up the regular season on Sunday, September 7, at 12:00 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals at home in the Caesars Superdome.