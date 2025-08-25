New Orleans Saints Begin 2025 Roster Cuts, Cam Akers Released
NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - It's nearly cutdown day in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Saints have to trim the roster from 91 players to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday, August 26.
NFL Cutdown Day Arrives
Of course, as we know in the NFL, the original roster changes throughout the season and is often shaken up before Week 1.
Cam Akers Released by the Saints
With that said, the team has begun making moves, including terminating the contract of running back Cam Akers.
Full List of Waived Players
The team has also waived the following 13 players:
- James Burnip - Punter
- Roderick Daniels, Jr. - Wide Receiver
- Moochie Dixon - Wide Receiver
- Jasheen Davis - Defensive End
- Jeremiah Martin - Defensive End
- Omari Thomas - Defensive End
- Josiah Ezirim - Offensive Tackle
- Jonathan Mendoza - Offensive Tackle
- Seth Green - Tight End
- Michael Jacobson - Tight End
- Kyle Hergel - Guard
- Mike Panasiuk - Guard
- Tyreem Powell - Linebacker
We'll keep tabs on other cuts and update this story as new players' names come in.
Kellen Moore Nearing QB Decision
Meanwhile, in a press conference today, head coach Kellen Moore said the team is close to declaring a starting quarterback and announcing that decision.
Saints Open 2025 Season vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints open up the regular season on Sunday, September 7, at 12:00 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals at home in the Caesars Superdome.
