SULPHUR, La. (KPEL-AM) - The 2025 LHSAA Baseball State Tournament is taking place May 13-17 at McMurry Park in Sulphur, Louisiana. The Acadiana area is well represented, as four teams from the area are still in the hunt for state championships.

The structure of this year's playoffs was a bit different from years past. The new format featured best-of-three series throughout the playoffs for Divisions I-III (Select and Non-Select). Meanwhile, Division IV (Select and Non-Select), along with Classes B and C, only played single-elimination games throughout. That will continue through their respective semifinal and final games.

Below are the remaining Acadiana area teams and their road to being crowned state champions. All games are played at McMurry Park in Sulphur:

Division IV Select - Semifinals (Field 40)

Single Elimination Games

Tuesday, May 13, 2:00 pm

#11 Riverside Academy vs. #2 Vermilion Catholic

(Winner plays the winner of #12 Ouachita Christian vs. #1 Covenant Christian for the state championship on Wednesday, May 14)

Get our free mobile app

Division III Non-Select - Finals (Field 41)

Best of 3 Series

Thursday, May 15, 11:00 am - Game 1

#2 Erath vs. #1 Sterlington

Friday, May 16, 11:00 am - Game 2

#2 Erath vs. #1 Sterlington

Saturday, May 17, 11:00 am - Game 3 (If Necessary)

#2 Erath vs. #1 Sterlington

Erath Bobcat High School Baseball Team Erath Bobcat Baseball, Facebook loading...

Division III Select - Finals (Field 40)

Best of 3 Series

Thursday, May 15, 11:00 am - Game 1

#4 Catholic High - New Iberia vs. #2 University Lab

Friday, May 16, 11:00 am - Game 2

#4 Catholic High - New Iberia vs. #2 University Lab

Saturday, May 17, 11:00 am - Game 3 (If Necessary)

#4 Catholic High - New Iberia vs. #2 University Lab

READ MORE: This Baseball Dad's Post Went Viral -- Do Louisiana Red League Parents Feel the Same?

Division II Select - Finals (Field 40)

Best of 3 Series

Thursday, May 15, 2:00 pm - Game 1

#7 E.D. White vs. #1 Teurlings Catholic

Friday, May 16, 2:00 pm - Game 2

#7 E.D. White vs. #1 Teurlings Catholic

Saturday, May 17, 2:00 pm - Game 3 (If Necessary)

#7 E.D. White vs. #1 Teurlings Catholic

Teurlings Catholic Rebels Baseball Team Celebrating TCHS Rebel Baseball Icons, Facebook loading...

Number of State Championships for These Acadiana Schools

Teurlings Catholic is definitely the powerhouse of these four Acadiana schools still in the running for a state championship. They are looking for back-to-back state titles, having defeated St. Louis to win last year's Division II Select State Championship.

Here's a look at the number of state baseball championships all-time for each of the four schools:

Teurlings Catholic - 9

Catholic High - New Iberia - 1

Erath - 0

Vermilion Catholic - 0

Vermilion Catholic and Catholic High - New Iberia both have two state runner-ups in school history.

Listen to Teurlings Catholic Championship Games on the Radio

All of Teurlings Catholic Rebels' baseball games this week will be broadcast on Talk Radio 960 am, TalkRadio960.com, and the Talk Radio 960 app.

Pre-game will begin at 1:45 pm each day with first pitch at 2:00 pm.