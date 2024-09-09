Ragin’ Cajuns vs Tulane Game to be Televised

(Lafayette, LA) - The Sun Belt Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced that the September 21 matchup between in-state rivals Louisiana and Tulane will be aired nationally on ESPNU.

Kickoff for the game at Cajun Field will be at 11 a.m.

The matchup, the 30th meeting all-time between the schools dating back to 1911, will be the fourth-ever contest in Lafayette and first at Cajun Field since 2012.

Season tickets for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football are available for purchase on-line at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Fans who purchase season tickets for the 2024 season will receive priority for seat selection at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in 2025.

