(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team is set to take the field this Saturday, November 16, at Cajun Field in a high-stakes matchup against rival South Alabama. With a chance to clinch their fifth Sun Belt Conference West Division title in seven years, Louisiana (8-1, 5-0 SBC) looks to extend their winning streak to eight games. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., with live coverage available on ESPN+ and the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network.

Game Details

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1, 5-0 SBC) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (4-5, 3-2 SBC)

Location: Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana (25,000 capacity)

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Tickets: Starting at $15, available at RaginCajuns.com/Tickets.

Cajuns vs. South Alabama Broadcast Info:

TV: ESPN+ (Dan McDonald, Eric Mouton, Ben Schafer)

Radio: Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network on Hot 107.9 FM, 103.3 The Goat, and other affiliates.

Veterans Day Festivities

This year’s game is designated as the annual “Louisiana Salutes” event, honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel. Fans are encouraged to wear black for the “Black Out” theme.

Key highlights include:

Veterans Perks: Veterans and active-duty service members receive free beer and popcorn, courtesy of Sodexo and the Student Veterans Organization, at Grab-and-Geaux stands and main concourse concessions.

Halftime Skydiving Show: Team FASTRAX will perform a breathtaking skydiving display featuring flags of all military branches and a Gold Star Families flag.

POW Chair Re-Dedication: A special ceremony will honor the POW/MIA Chair in the North End Zone.

4D Flight Simulator: Fans can enjoy “Operation Shadow Strike” near the Student Tailgate area from 1-6 p.m.

Halftime Salute: The Pride of Acadiana Marching Band will deliver a special “Salute to Service” performance.

On-Field Action

The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a dominant 55-19 win over Arkansas State, showcasing a season-high 579 yards of total offense. Running back Dre’lyn Washington led the ground attack with a career-best 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kicker Kenneth Almendares set a new school scoring record, adding to the team’s strong performance.

Louisiana currently ranks just outside the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches’ Polls and seeks to secure another division title in front of a home crowd.

How to Join the Action

Single-game tickets for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ remaining home games, including South Alabama (Nov. 16) and Troy (Nov. 23), are available now. Don’t miss your chance to witness history and celebrate those who serve our country.

Stay connected with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app or following the team on social media:

Twitter/Instagram: @RaginCajunsFB

Facebook: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football

For ticket purchases and updates, visit RaginCajuns.com.