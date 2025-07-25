(LAFAYETTE, La.) — As Quannas White prepares for his first season as head coach of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team, he’s already making an impact far beyond the hardwood. White is reaching out to Acadiana residents by hosting two community-focused basketball camps this August in Lafayette.

White, who was hired earlier this year, believes building relationships in Acadiana is just as important as building a winning roster, according to an interview with KATC.

“Every time we do something in the community, it's an opportunity for people to get to know us,”

Two Camps, One Mission

White’s first event, the Elite Camp, is set for August 23 and is open to student-athletes in grades 9–12. Designed to offer exposure and development, the camp gives high school hoopers a chance to showcase their skills in front of UL’s coaching staff.

“We are going to do a great job of evaluating every player that comes,” White said to KATC. “It gives those kids another opportunity to be seen.”

The next day, August 24, White will host a Father/Son Camp for boys in grades 1–8 and their dads. This event focuses on strengthening family bonds and connecting fans and Cajuns players.

“That time you're spending with your son… it gives all the kids the opportunity to get to know our players,” White explained. “When they come to the game they can say, ‘Hey, I spent time at camp with Jeremiah Evans.’ That means something.” It's truly amazing to see how those interactions lead to increased connections and support during the regular season. One of those encounters could lead to a future Cajun player on the roster.

Both camps will take place in Lafayette, and registration is now open at quannaswhitebasketball.com.

