Profiling Former NFL Players from LSU

When it comes to producing top NFL talent, Louisiana State University has played a seriously impressive role. Three LSU alumni have gone on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the University continues to give players an education before they are drafted to some of the biggest teams in America.

This article will profile some of the star names that caught the eye having started their football careers in Louisiana.

Steve Van Buren

Going back nearly eight decades, Van Buren was a record-breaker during eight NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The powerful halfback, who won four league titles, was the first NFL player to record more than ten touchdowns in one campaign. What’s more, when he retired, Van Buren held the distinction of being the player with the most rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

However, it will take a lot to truly match the halfback who was a five-time first-team All-Pro and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1965.

Jim Taylor

Taylor led the Southeastern Conference playing for LSU in 1956 and 1957, impressing so much that he earned All-American first-team honors.

In 1958, the fullback was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and spent more than eight years with the iconic franchise.

During his final campaign with the Packers, Taylor wrote his name into the NFL history books, scoring the first-ever rushing touchdown in the Super Bowl which helped his team win the now-iconic showpiece.

He is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and, though he only spent a short time with the New Orleans Saints, his impact was such that his number 31 jersey was retired.

Kevin Mawae

Mawae started with the LSU Tigers in the early nineties and was later inducted into the University’s Hall of Fame in 2007. A huge talent, he was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1994 draft and soon landed first-team All-Rookie honors after a strong first NFL campaign.

The center went on to represent the New York Jets from 1998 until 2005 and played for the Tennessee Titans between 2006 and 2009. During his successful NFL career, Mawae made the All-Pro first team on seven occasions and featured in the Pro Bowl eight times. He was also honored when he was included in the NFL 2000s All-Decade team.

Alan Faneca

Faneca played ten seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning the Super Bowl once and making the Pro Bowl nine times.

Appearing for LSU between 1994 and 1997 the guard was picked during the first round NFL draft in 1998 and became a mainstay of the Steelers lineup.

After a decade in Pittsburgh, Faneca signed for the New York Jets in March 2008 in a move that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the history of the NFL after he put pen-to-paper on a five-year, $40 million contract, with $21 million in guarantees.

By 2010, however, he had joined the Arizona Cardinals and played a season before calling time on his NFL career.

Summing Up

Louisiana State University is credited with bringing through its ranks some of the most famous and successful players in NFL history. American football fans will eagerly await the next batch of LSU alumni to make the grade at the highest level. Two former LSU stars, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have already taken the NFL by storm. The former Tigers are teammates again in Cincinnati and narrowly lost Super Bowl LVI.

