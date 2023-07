Players attending SEC Media Days 2023 Announced

The Southeastern Conference announced the players attending the upcoming media days in Nashville next week July 17-20.

Headlining the players are Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers and quarterbacks Jayden Daniels from LSU and Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson.

Neither Alabama or Auburn are bringing a quarterback with them.

In addition to Daniels, LSU is bringing running back Josh Williams and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

MONDAY, July 17th

LSU

Jayden Daniels

Josh Williams

Mekhi Wingo

TEXAS A&M

Fadil Diggs

McKinnley Jackson

Ainias Smith

MISSOURI

Kris Abrams-Draine

Javon Foster

Darius Robinson

TUESDAY, July 18th

VANDERBILT

Ethan Barr

Jaylen Mahoney

Will Sheppard

GEORGIA

Brock Bowers

Kamari Lassiter

Sedrick Van Pran

AUBURN

Luke Deal

Elijah McAllister

Kameron Stutts

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Jaden Crumedy

Jo’quavious Marks

Will Rogers

WEDNESDAY, July 18th

ALABAMA

JC Latham

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Dallas Turner

ARKANSAS

Landon Jackson

KJ Jefferson

Raheim Sanders

FLORIDA

Kingsley Eguakun

Jason Marshall Jr.

Ricky Pearsall

KENTUCKY

Eli Cox

Octavious Oxendine

J.J. Weaver

THURSDAY, July 20th

OLE MISS

Cedric Johnson

Quinshon Judkins

Deantre Prince

SOUTH CAROLINA

Tonka Hemingway

Kai Kroeger

Spencer Rattler

TENNESSEE

Joe Milton III

Omari Thomas

Jacob Warren

Other well known players include Tennessee QB Joe Milton III, Miss State QB Will Rogers, Alabama corner Kool-Aid McKinstry and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

SportsChat w/Dave Schultz will be LIVE from Nashville all week before heading to New Orleans on July 25 & 26th for the Sun Belt Media Days.

