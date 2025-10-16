(LAFAYETTE, La.) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association has once again brought the community together in a big way with this year’s Paint the Town Red competition. Businesses and schools across Acadiana turned up the Ragin’ Cajun pride, transforming storefronts, classrooms, and offices into a sea of red and white in celebration of Homecoming Week. The creativity, school spirit, and sense of community on display were nothing short of inspiring.

Each year, the Alumni Association challenges the community to show off its Cajun colors, and 2025 delivered some of the most spirited entries yet. The judges had their work cut out for them, but after much deliberation, this year’s winners have been announced.

2025 Paint the Town Red Winners - Schools Division

In the School Division, Fisher Early Childhood Development Center and Youngsville Middle School won first and second place respectively for their interior decorations. For exterior displays, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School claimed first place, with Sugar & Spice Broussard earning second.

Congratulations to all participants for helping Lafayette shine bright with Ragin’ Cajun pride. Geaux Cajuns!

(Scroll below to see photos of this year’s winning school displays!)