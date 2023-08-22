New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Maye Received His Sentence for His DUI Case

(Metairie, Louisiana) - The Saints went through some arrests last season and the punishments/sentencing came this summer. Alvin Kamara was first with his encounter that turned physical with that guy in Las Vegas. Now Marcus Maye has received his sentencing for his DUI case.

According to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Marcus Maye was sentenced to 6 months probation and 50 hours of community service. He is lucky that he didn't kill himself or someone else. He should have had a driver or used an Uber or Lift. There's no excuse for drunk driving.

Hopefully, Maye has learned his lesson and doesn't repeat this horrible mistake. The Saints and Maye must now wait for the NFL to see if he will face punishment from the league. The Saints take the field for the regular season against the Titans on September 10th.