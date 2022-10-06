Saints vs Seahawks Thursday Injury Report

Following last Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the New Orleans Saints returned to Metarie to begin preparations for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Entering week 6, the Saints have been relatively beaten up, with lengthy injury reports week to week.

All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and starting quarterback Jameis Winston were unavailable during the loss due to injury, and were all still unable to practice yesterday.

In addition to Winston and Thomas, star running back Alvin Kamara, Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat, and starting safety Marcus Maye were all unavailable during the loss to Minnesota, but were all able practice yesterday on a limited basis.

Their status today was the same. Winston and Thomas were listed as DNP (did not participate), and weren't seen by media during the open portion of practice.

Despite being limited, Kamara says he's feeling great and will be ready for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

A dozen Saints remain on today's injury report, with several upgrades from yesterday in regards to participation level.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, guard Andrus Peat, and tight end/H-Back/backup quarterback Taysom Hill were all upgraded to limited participants.

Here's a full rundown of Thursday's practice/injury report.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday G Calvin Throckmorton Hip DNP DNP DE Payton Turner Chest DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle DNP DNP S P.J. Williams Quadricep DNP DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP FP S Marcus Maye Rib LP LP G Andrus Peat Concussion LP FP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP LP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP LP TE Taysom Hill Rib LP FP DE Carl Granderson Eye FP FP

New Orleans (1-3) hosts Seattle (2-2) this Sunday at noon at the Caesar's Superdome.

