NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The roster for the New Orleans Saints continues to evolve and get tweaked ahead of the season opener on Sunday, September 7.

The team announced yesterday that they've added two players off waivers and locked up 15 players to the team's practice squad.

Trey Palmer Claimed by New Orleans

The biggest addition yesterday was that of wide receiver Trey Palmer.

The 6-1, 190-pounder was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

In two seasons with Tampa Bay, he appeared in 32 games with 11 starts and recorded 51 receptions for 557 yards (10.9 avg.) with four touchdowns, added three rushes for 22 yards (7.3 avg.) and returned 17 punts for 36 yards (8.0 avg.).

LSU fans will remember Palmer for his time in Baton Rouge. He played for the Tigers from 2019 to 2021 before ending his college career at Nebraska in 2022.

Palmer is a native of Kentwood, Louisiana.

Saints Add Rookie Lineman Xavier Truss

The other player awarded to the Saints yesterday via the waiver system is offensive tackle Xavier Truss, who was let go by the Denver Broncos.

Truss, 6-7, 320, was a rookie free agent out of Georgia. In his six collegiate seasons with the Bulldogs (2019-24), he played in 67 games with 42 starts across the offensive line (LT - 1, LG - 18, RG -1, RT - 22) and played in 58 consecutive games in his final three seasons.

Cedrick Wilson, Jack Stoll Return to Practice Squad

To make room for these two players on the 53-man roster, the Saints released veterans Cedrick Wilson and Jack Stoll. However, both would sign back to the practice squad.

Full List of Saints’ 2025 Practice Squad

Speaking of the practice squad, here are the 15 players the team signed to it:

Kevin Austin Jr. - WR

Dalys Beanum - CB

Terrell Burgess - S

Elliott Davison - S

Hunter Dekkers - QB

Fadil Diggs - DE

Jake Haener - QB

Easton Kilty - T

Jayden Price - CB

Nephi Sewell - LB

Charlie Smyth - K

Jack Stoll - TE

Treyton Welch - TE

Jonah Williams - DE

Cedrick Wilson Jr. - WR

The 2025 season opener for the Saints is next Sunday, September 7, at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Kick-off is set for 12:00 p.m.