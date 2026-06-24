LOUISIANA - The 2026 NBA Draft kicked off last night, Tuesday, June 23, and two Louisiana natives heard their names called as first-round selections.

Allen Graves, No. 19 Overall Pick: Toronto Raptors

Allen Graves, a Ponchatoula native and standout at Santa Clara, was selected 19th overall by the Toronto Raptors.

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Chris Cenac Jr., No. 27 Overall Pick: Boston Celtics

New Orleans native and Isidore Newman High School alumnus Chris Cenac Jr. was picked 27th overall by the Boston Celtics. He played one season at the University of Houston.

Graves, From High School Standout to Solid Year at Santa Clara

Graves won back-to-back championships with Ponchatoula High School in 2023 and 2024 before playing one season for the Santa Clara University Broncos.

READ MORE: Louisiana All-State Basketball Star Wins NBA Title With Knicks

The 6-foot-9-inch, 225-pound forward was praised by draft experts for his well-rounded play, ability as a smart passer, and his perimeter shooting. He made 41% of his 3s last season.

Cenac Jr. Also Led His High School Team to Titles

Cenac Jr. led Isidore Newman to two state championships. He transferred to an out-of-state high school for his senior year before playing at the University of Houston.

In his one season for the Cougars, Cenac Jr. earned all-conference recognition as the team made it to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. The 6-foot-11-inch center is viewed by analysts as a developmental prospect who will likely need time to adjust to the NBA level.

The 2026 NBA Draft Second Round: When and Where to Watch

The second round of the 2026 NBA Draft will be held tonight, Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and broadcast on ESPN.