New Orleans Saints Drop Chance To Beat Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints offense finally showed some signs of life late, but it wasn’t enough, as the Jacksonville Jaguars hung on for a 31-24 victory. With :30 remaining in the game, former LSU Tiger tight end Foster Moreau dropped the would be tying touchdown.

For 3 1/2 quarters it was more if the same for the Saints offense they could only muster three field goals and trailed 24-9 following a Derek Carr Pick 6 interception with only 6:47 remaining in the 3rd quarter. That’s when the Saints offense came alive.

Carr & Co needed 16 plays, but eventually scored a touchdown on a Taysom Hill 1 yard run, closing the gap to 24-16.

The two teams traded punts before the Saints stuffed Travis Etienne on 4th & inches, setting the offense up at midfield. It only took three plays for the Saints to tie the game, a 17-yard pass from Carr to Michael Thomas. Then Carr found Alvin Kamara for the 2-point conversion and a 24-24 game.

The teams traded punts again, before Jacksonville took advantage. Trevor Lawrence, battling a sprained knee, found Christian Kirk on a shallow crossing pattern, then turning it up field for a 44 yard touchdown pass and a 31-24 lead.

The Saints had more than three minutes to try and tie the game and they came oh so close. New Orleans had 1st & Goal from the Jaguars 6, but couldn’t convert. On 3rd Down, Carr found a wide open Moreau in the corner of the end zone, but Moreau couldn’t come down with the ball.

Carr’s 4th down pass to Olave was incomplete and the Saints lost for the second consecutive game.

New Orleans falls to 3-4 and will enjoy a mini break while they prepare for the Colts next Sunday in Indianapolis.