The Packers and Jets Agree on a Trade for Aaron Rogers

The much-anticipated move that had every NFL fan refreshing their timelines over and over has finally been made official. That’s right Aaron Rogers is officially on his way out of Green Bay and on his way to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rogers stated publicly over a month ago that he was fully committed to becoming a Jet and that his mind was made up. Fans around the league speculated over why the trade was taking so long if both parties had agreed. The reason behind the agonizing was rumored to be the fact that the Jets and the Packers couldn’t decide on appropriate compensation. Here is what the Packers are set to receive for the 4-time MVP.

The Jets are sending Green Bay a second-rounder in this year's draft, a first-round pick swap in this year's draft, and a conditional first-rounder in the 2024 draft. That pick is initially a second-round pick but can become a first if Rogers plays 65% of the snaps next season. The Jets originally had the 13th overall pick in the draft, but have now moved down to the 15th picked. The Packers have also sent a 5th-round pick in this year’s draft to New York.

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

This is not a move that will shock many as Rogers and the Packers have been at odds for the past few seasons. Rumors began way in January that the Jets were working on a deal to get the former Super Bowl winner. Rogers passed for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This season will mark his 15th in the league, he was drafted by the Packers in first round of the 2005 out of California. Does this move make the Jets Super Bowl Contenders?

