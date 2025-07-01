NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-AM) - The New Orleans Saints have announced the team's 2025 Training Camp schedule, and it begins Wednesday, July 23, at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

Saints Announce Start Date for 2025 Training Camp

This year, the Black and Gold will host nine practices open to the public, starting with the 9:00 a.m. practice on Wednesday, July 23.

Covered Seating and Misting Fans Help Beat the Heat

While we all know it's extremely hot in south Louisiana in the summer, don't fret, because all bleacher seating for practices is covered and misted, providing shade and a comfortable viewing experience.

Autographs, Concessions, and Merch Available at Practice

Concessions and merchandise are available for purchase at each practice. Also, available players will sign autographs if weather, time, and other circumstances permit.

Free Parking and Shuttle Info for Fans

Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie) in Lot B starting at 7:00 am on a first-come, first-served basis. Buses then take fans to the practice field. Gates will open to the public at 8:15 am.

Tickets for the 2025 Saints Training Camp practices are free of charge, but capacity is limited.

How to Get Free Tickets to Training Camp

Saints season ticket holders may reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 1. Fans on the waitlist for Saints season tickets may reserve tickets beginning at 9:30 am.

The general public can reserve their training camp tickets to view practices by registering online at www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/, in the official Saints mobile app, or on the SeatGeek app, starting at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 1.

Full Schedule of Open Practices

Here is the complete 2025 Training Camp open practice schedule:

Wednesday, July 23 - 9:00-11:00 am

Thursday, July 24 - 9:00-11:00 am

Friday, July 25 - 9:00-11:00 am

Sunday, July 27 - 9:00-11:00 am

Monday, July 28 - 9:30-11:30 am

Wednesday, July 30 - 9:30-11:30 am

Saturday, August 2 - 9:30-11:30 am

Sunday, August 3 - 9:30-11:30 am

Tuesday, August 5 - 9:30-11:30 am

What to Know Before Attending Saints Training Camp

To view everything you need to know before you go to a New Orleans Saints training camp practice, click here.