NCAA Suspends Will Wade, LSU Gets 3 Years Probation
Former LSU Tigers and current McNeese Cowboys men’s basketball Coach Will Wade received a 10-game suspension and a two-year show-cause the NCAA announced Thursday morning.
Wade was punished for improper payments to a former fiancée of a player and not cooperating with the investigation.
LSU football & basketball were each given three years of probation. Both programs received a Level II violation for failure to monitor.
LSU football was cited for a Level I violation for failing to monitor a representative of athletics interests, which resulted in impermissible benefits paid to the father of a former player.
Originally, Wade was suspended by LSU shortly before the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Wade was caught on tape “making a strong ass offer” to a recruit.
Eventually, Wade was fired in almost three years later when the NCAA announced a notice of allegations from the NCAA detailing five Level I violations and a Level II violation regarding Wade.
McNeese State announced Will Wade’s hiring on March 13, 2023. According to his contract, reported by KPLC, it already includes a five-game suspension and restricts Wade from any off-campus this summer or early fall.