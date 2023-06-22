NCAA Suspends Will Wade, LSU Gets 3 Years Probation

Former LSU Tigers and current McNeese Cowboys men’s basketball Coach Will Wade received a 10-game suspension and a two-year show-cause the NCAA announced Thursday morning.

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round Getty Images loading...

Wade was punished for improper payments to a former fiancée of a player and not cooperating with the investigation.

LSU football & basketball were each given three years of probation. Both programs received a Level II violation for failure to monitor.

LSU football was cited for a Level I violation for failing to monitor a representative of athletics interests, which resulted in impermissible benefits paid to the father of a former player.

Originally, Wade was suspended by LSU shortly before the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Wade was caught on tape “making a strong ass offer” to a recruit.

Eventually, Wade was fired in almost three years later when the NCAA announced a notice of allegations from the NCAA detailing five Level I violations and a Level II violation regarding Wade.

McNeese State announced Will Wade’s hiring on March 13, 2023. According to his contract, reported by KPLC, it already includes a five-game suspension and restricts Wade from any off-campus this summer or early fall.

Pictures From LSU's Win Over Alabama On 11/5/22 LSU beat Alabama 32-21 in Tigers Stadium on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. The game was a walk-off win in overtime for the Tigers, and sent Death Valley into chaos.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints