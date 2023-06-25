Following another dramatic win, LSU’s 4-3 victory over the Florida Gators on Cade Beloso’s 11th-inning home run, the Tigers find themselves one game away from another National Championship.

Getting to this point, LSU has relied on its stars, role players and even some that haven’t contributed much during the 2023 season.

Of course, LSU’s stars have been a big part of this.

Ace righty Paul Skenes throws 8 shutout innings in the “if necessary” game against Wake Forest, on just four days rest.

Tommy White, second in the nation in RBI, wins the “if necessary” game with a 2R HR and follows that up with a game-tying home run against Florida in the 7th inning.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews has six base hits, scored six runs, driven in a pair of runs and his reaching base streak has stretched to 73 straight games.

Those performances, while thrilling, are expected if not necessary for LSU to win the College World Series.

But without the role players or seldom used, the Tigers have probably already returned to Baton Rouge.

Nate Ackenhausen - Making his first start in over a year, throws 6 shutout innings against Tennessee in an elimination game.

Griffin Herring - In only his second appearance in the month of June, goes 4.2 innings of relief, keeping Wake Forest in check, until LSU can mount a comeback.

Tre’ Morgan’s 1B Defense - Has been amazing throughout his career, but his series-saving play on the safety squeeze against Wake Forest, will go down in LSU lore.

Josh Pearson - Doesn’t matter Pearson has one base hit in the College World Series, but his game-saving catch against Florida joins Morgan’s as one of LSU's all-time greats.

Ty Floyd - Matching the College World Series record with 17 strikeouts and keeping his composure when Florida took a 3-2 lead in the 6th.

Getting the starting nod on Sunday, Ackenhausen & Co get a chance to deliver LSU’s 7th College World Series Title. Good chance White or Crews will have a say in the outcome, but you should expect one or more of the roles players to play a big part of it as well.

