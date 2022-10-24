LSU’s Top 25 Matchup Against Alabama Will Have Huge Implications For The SEC Title Game

The LSU Fighting Tigers have bounced back in a big way after their week one heartbreaking loss to Florida State. The Tigers have gone on to win six of their last seven games with the latest win coming against a dominant performance over the 7th-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss. The Tigers would go on a 42-3 run to come back from a 14-point deficit to beat the Rebels 45-20. Here is what Head coach, Brian Kelly, had to say after the win.

The Tigers' top ten win puts them at 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. The Tiger's win also catapulted them back into the top 25 after getting beaten down by the 3rd ranked Volunteers in week six. The Tigers find themselves sitting at 18 in the latest College AP Poll.

The win over Ole Miss is much bigger than getting the Tiger the 18th-ranked spot in the top 25, it puts them tied for first in the SEC West division. It also sets up a monster showdown between the Tigers and the Alabama Crimson tide.

Both teams will come into the matchup with a 4-1 record in SEC play and tied for first place in the West division. The winner of this pivotal matchup will have sole control of first place in the West and will have a clear path to the SEC championship game. Here is a look at the current SEC standings.

If LSU were to win this game, that means they would have a one-game lead over Alabama as well as the head-to-head tie-breaker. What does this mean? This means if LSU were to lose another conference game after beating Alabama, they would still get the shot at the SEC title because they would have a win over an Alabama squad who would have the same conference record as them. Now if LSU or Alabama would both go on Lose a second conference win, they would need Ole Miss to another conference game as well.

As you can see, this top-25 matchup has huge implications for the SEC title matchup in December. Either way, you are not going to want to miss this pivotal conference game. The Tiger will take on the Tide Saturday, November 5th in Baton Rouge.

