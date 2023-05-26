LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith Faints During LSU’s White House Visit

The LSU Women's Basketball team continues its championship tour with a visit to the White House. However, during their visit to the White House, LSU Forward Sa'Myah Smith fainted during Joe Biden's speech.

It's good to know though that Smith is okay. LSU gave an update concerning Smith and stated that she felt nauseous, overheated, and light-headed. The White House medical staff rushed to help her and she is doing well now. President Biden stated however that wasn't the first time that happened, so they are ready for anything.

Sa'Myah Smith Gave An Update On Her Health

LSU At The White House

Besides that incident, the Tigers had a great time at the White House. We even got to see Angel Reese and First Lady Jill Biden share a moment when Reese presented her with an LSU jersey.

LSU women's basketball should get used to these trips, because I believe they will be back next year as back-to-back champions. After the acquisitions of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, they are even better than they were last year. So if you aren't watching LSU women's basketball, then you better start.