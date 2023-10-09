LSU’s Head Coach Brian Kelly Gives a New Update on DB Greg Brooks

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU won on Saturday against Missouri 49-39. Today in his press conference head coach Brian Kelly gave a new update on LSU defensive back Greg Brooks.

In his press conference, Kelly stated that there's another surgery coming for Greg Brooks and that he has been moved to St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Continue to keep Brooks and his family in your prayers. However, I have to say, good on you Tigers fans and all the people who donated to the Greg Brooks victory fund. Kelly reported that there has been $100,000 dollars raised for the Greg Brooks victory fund. If you would like to donate to the fund the link is here: https://lsusports.evenue.net/www/ev_lsu/ss/ev/DonationEntry?donationCd=GBRF&linkID=lsu&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_lsu

Prayers to Greg Brooks and his family on his upcoming surgery and his continued battle with cancer. The LSU Tigers will take the field again this Saturday against Auburn. The game will kick off at 6 pm.