LSU Women’s Basketball Wins the National Championship

The LSU Tigers have won their first National Championship. The Tigers defeated an Iowa team led by Caitlin Clark 102-85.

In only Kim Mulkey's second year as head coach, the Tigers won the National Championship. The Tigers showed up and showed out as all the starters but one had double-digit points. But the star of the night was guard off the bench, Jasmine Carson. Carson was unconscious in the first half as everything she shot went in. Carson ended the game with 22 points. Angel Reese also left her mark on the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Angel Morris was tasked with slowing down Caitlin Clark, and Morris did well. Morris also added 21 points and 9 assists.

Kim Mulkey has made history as she is the first coach to win the national championship with two different programs. And the scary part is LSU could be even better next year as they have one of the top players in the country coming next season.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark ended the game with 30 points and 8 assists. This game came down to the fact that LSU was the better team. Clark is an amazing player, but she didn't have enough help on her side to defeat LSU. And the difference between LSU and South Carolina came down to shooting. The Tigers didn't allow for Iowa to play lax defense and their shooting changed the game.

The Tigers finish the season as National Champions as the Kim Mulkey era of dominance begins.