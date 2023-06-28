LSU Tigers to Face Syracuse Orange in ACC/SEC Challenge

The college baseball season just ended and the football season is right around the corner, but now is the time college basketball schedules get finalized.

It was announced Wednesday morning the LSU Tigers will be playing the Syracuse Orange in the ACC/SEC Challenge Tuesday, November 28 in Central New York.

This isn’t the first time Tigers and the Orange have gotten together recently, but the last two times were on the football field.

They played a home and home in 2015 and 2017 beginning in Syracuse. In 2015, LSU held off Syracuse 34-24. Leonard Fournette set a career-high at the time with 244 yards and two touchdowns. But the play of the game was Brandon Harris hitting Travin Dural for a 51 yard pass setting up Malachi Durpe’s 11yd TD catch that sealed the game.

In 2017, another close game, Syracuse couldn’t stop the LSU rushing game at the end as the Tigers ran away 35-26.

For the past 47 years, Syracuse would’ve had the advantage in terms of coaching experience, but not this season. Former Head Coach Jim Boeheim resigned following the ’22-’23 and long time assistant and former Orange point guard Adrian Autry is the new Head Coach.

Tigers Head Coach Matt McMahon will be in his 2nd season in Baton Rouge after seven years coaching Murray State.

