The LSU Tigers overcame a 3-0 deficit, a 3-hour weather delay and 3 home runs from Oregon State, for a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Beavers. The Tigers face Oregon State again in the Regional Final Monday afternoon at 1P Central Time. Should the Beavers win that game, the two teams will play again about an hour later.

Tigers starter Ty Floyd gave up a solo home run to begin the 3rd inning for a 1-0 Oregon State lead, but before the Tigers could come to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, the game was suspended for a weather delay. Unlike Saturday’s extended delay, a strong storm did pass thru Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Oregon State put two more runs up on the scoreboard in the 4th before the Tigers offense got going and by going I mean a Dylan Crews missile to left-center field, a two-run shot that closed the gap to 3-2.

The Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the 5th on back-to-back home runs by Hayden Travinski and Cade Beloso. The Tigers made it 5-3 when Josh Pearson hit LSU’s fourth home run of the game in the 6th. But the Beavers wouldn’t go away. Oregon State tied the game at 5-5 on a two-run home run from Gavin Turley in the 7th.

The winning run came from Brayden Jobert’s solo homer, giving the Tigers a 6-5 lead in the 8th.

Freshman righty Gavin Guidry closed the door on Oregon State in the 9th, allowing one base hit, but striking out a pair for the save.

LSU probably isn’t playing in the Regional Final, just yet anyway, if it wasn’t for Thatcher Hurd. Hurd was probably getting the nod to start LSU’s next game, be it Sunday evening or Monday. Instead, he pitched Sunday afternoon following the three-hour weather delay.

And while he didn’t exactly shut down the Beavers’ bats, 4 runs, on 7 hits and 3 walks, he did strike out 12 Oregon State batters and slowed them down enough to allow the Tigers batters to heat up. He also pitched five innings, saving LSU’s pitching for Monday.