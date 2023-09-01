LSU is coming off an SEC West Division Title, including a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, to go 10-4 in Brian Kelly’s first season as Tigers Head Coach.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels’ decision to return for another season in 2023, big things are expected from LSU this year.

Jayden Daniels Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

Daniels has a couple of reliable receivers in Malik Nabors and former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wideout Kyren Lacy, but who else will step up?

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

Last season the Tigers’ running game struggled so much, Daniels led the team in rushing with 855 yards and 11 touchdowns. Beleaguered running back John Emery, expected back to begin the season, will miss the Florida State game, at least. That leaves Noah Cain and with Josh Williams banged up, Logan Diggs could see some considerable action.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

Defensively, linebacker Harold Perkins will move inside, but Kelly has indicated they may move him around so offenses can’t key on him. Suspended defensive lineman Maason Smith will be replaced by Mekhi Wingo and Jacobian Guillory.

NCAA Football: Florida State at Louisiana State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports loading...

Zy Alexander and Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut are expected to be the starting corners with Major Burns and Andre Sam at safety.

What should we expect in the only showdown of ranked teams this weekend between LSU and Florida State?

START FAST OR AT LEAST NOT SLOW

Last year LSU actually jumped out to a 3-0 lead but fell behind 17-and 24-10 before almost rallying for the victory. This season with the game in Orlando, I don’t think the Tigers will be able to overcome a pair of 14-point deficits.

ESTABLISH THE RUN

If LSU is not only going to contend for the SEC Championship but the National Championship, Daniels cannot lead the team in rushing. One or more backs need to be counted on to carry the load.

MAKING UP FOR SMITH

This will be the second time Maason Smith will miss most or all of the game against FSU. The Tigers will have to do their best to contain Seminoles QB Jordan Travis, by pressuring him but keeping him in the pocket.

NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Oklahoma at Florida State Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports loading...

TIGERS SLIDE BY 28-24