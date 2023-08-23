The college football season is almost here. Week 0 kicks off this Saturday in Ireland with Notre Dame facing Navy.

Come Week 1, the only game between a pair of ranked teams is when the (5) LSU Tigers travel to Orlando to face the (8) Florida State Seminoles, on Sunday Night September 3. The Tigers will be looking for revenge for last year’s 24-23 loss on a blocked extra point.

Heading into the game, the Tigers are a slight -2.5 favorite. That may change a bit due to the reported suspension of LSU DT Maason Smith. Wilson Alexander from the Baton Rouge Advocate wrote early Thursday evening that according to the NCAA, Smith accepted an “improper benefit’ and will sit out the game against the Seminoles.

Smith is expected to return to the field the following week against Grambling.

Last season, Smith was injured early in the game against Florida State, celebrating a good Tiger defensive play. Turns out, Smith injured his left knee and was lost for the rest of the season.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-4 season, with a SEC West Division Crown and 63-7 Citrus Bowl rout of Purdue. Although chosen to finish 2nd in by the media in the Preseason SEC Media Poll, many do believe LSU can repeat and play in the SEC Championship Game for the second consecutive season.

Pictures From LSU's 2022 Football Season