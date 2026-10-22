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The Ragin’ Cajuns remain involved in a conference race. In Baton Rouge, a demanding SEC schedule gives the Tigers opportunities to strengthen their postseason case. A Saints recovery would begin in the NFC South. Those ambitions give Louisiana fans plenty to assess when considering football futures alongside sportsbook offers.

There is enough football left in Louisiana to keep a championship argument alive, even after some uncomfortable results. At 4–2, the Ragin’ Cajuns have divisional opponents within reach and opportunities to improve their conference position. The Tigers share that overall record, although their remaining SEC schedule demands considerably more than another respectable offensive performance.

Down in New Orleans, recovering from 1–4 means finding an attack that can stay on the field. The division remains an objective, but the Saints have to give themselves a stronger foundation from which to pursue it.

Welcome offers accompany those season-long markets. Assessing them becomes more interesting once there is actual football to judge, with results testing the optimism that surrounded teams before the season began. The remaining schedule gives each ambition a different degree of difficulty.

A Division Price Puts the Offer Into Context

At +500 to win the NFC South, the Saints have a substantially shorter price than their +15000 Super Bowl listing. Both concern the same team, but winning a division and completing a championship run require different levels of success.

The futures prices discussed here are from Caesars. Positive American odds express the potential profit on a $100 winning wager, so +500 means $500 profit before any eligible enhancement.

If you want to back the Saints at those odds, the Caesars sportsbook promo guide from Covers, a sports betting analysis and odds comparison site, explains the new-customer offer available as the football season gathers pace. The guide details the GODYW registration code and ten 100% profit boosts following a qualifying $1 wager. Its breakdown lists a $10 deposit, a maximum eligible stake of $25 per token and 14 days to use the boosts. It also explains the boost limits and requirements, which you can check against your chosen market before betting.

On an eligible $10 wager at +500, a 100% profit boost increases the potential profit from $50 to $100. The original stake is returned separately if the wager wins.

The calculation is relatively straightforward. Deciding whether the team deserves that confidence takes more football knowledge.

The Cajuns Can Still Make the West Uncomfortable

The Ragin' Cajuns strengthened their Sun Belt West position with a commanding 33–6 victory over Troy on October 17. Louisiana improved to 5–2 overall and 2–1 in conference play, putting its previous defeat at Louisiana Tech behind it.

The Cajuns rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns while limiting Troy to just six points. The performance provided a convincing response to their narrow 32–31 defeat a week earlier and showed that Louisiana remains firmly involved in the divisional race.

At +1400 to win the Sun Belt, the Cajuns are outsiders with a realistic conference objective. Their home results offer encouragement: victories over Lamar and UAB were followed by a 23–20 win against Arkansas State.

The latest road defeat exposed the difficulty of preserving an advantage. A 45-yard touchdown pass from Lunch Winfield to KeDarius Wade established a 31–19 lead at Louisiana Tech, but the Bulldogs recovered to win 32–31.

Across that game, Louisiana produced 399 yards and conceded 485. The offense earned a winning position. Turning those positions into completed victories would give the conference pursuit considerably more authority.

There is still a route through the West, especially with direct rivals ahead.

Baton Rouge Still Has Games That Can Change the Argument

LSU delivered one of its most convincing performances of the season on October 17, shutting out No. 16 Mississippi State 31–0 in Baton Rouge.

Sam Leavitt threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, helping the Tigers improve to 5–2 overall and 2–2 in SEC play. The victory provided a strong response to their overtime defeat at Kentucky and renewed confidence ahead of a difficult stretch of conference games.

The 35–34 overtime loss in Lexington was particularly costly because the offense had produced enough to threaten a better outcome.

Completing 25 of 34 passes, Sam Leavitt threw for 275 yards. From the backfield, Dilin Jones added 56 rushing yards and led the team in receiving with seven catches for 84 yards.

A late fumble on a sack surrendered possession with the Tigers leading 27–24. After Kentucky forced overtime, Kenny Minchey’s successful two-point conversion settled the game.

At +2300 for the SEC championship, LSU faces a difficult route. The national championship price of +3500 reflects an assignment extending beyond the conference race.

Visits from Alabama and Texas nevertheless give Lane Kiffin’s team opportunities to strengthen its postseason case. The schedule is demanding, but it also offers victories capable of restoring confidence. Sustaining offensive production against that opposition, without surrendering decisive possessions, would make the Tigers’ ambitions easier to defend.

The Saints Need Drives They Can Repeat

The Saints finally had a more encouraging result to build on, defeating the New York Giants 34–27 on October 18 to improve to 2–4.

Tyler Shough accounted for four touchdowns, including three passing scores, while New Orleans produced a season-high 175 rushing yards. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and offered evidence that the offense can deliver more than the isolated successful drives seen in previous defeats.

Within the NFC South, the rivalry with Atlanta gives the Saints two particularly significant games on their schedule. The latest meeting ended in a 45–24 defeat, with the Falcons accumulating 420 yards, including 205 rushing yards.

Against Minnesota, the defense reduced those totals to 364 and 153, respectively. It also supplied Jonas Sanker’s 87-yard fumble-return touchdown.

The Saints still lost 23–13. Their offense finished with 142 yards, leaving the defense too much responsibility for keeping the contest competitive.

There was a possession worth examining closely: a 15-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. It showed the attack functioning through sustained execution rather than depending on a sudden defensive score.

“Our process and our operation have to improve for us to continue to be where we want to go,” left guard David Edwards said in the postgame assessment.

At 1–4, New Orleans needs more possessions like that touchdown drive to give its division ambitions credibility. There is enough season remaining for the Saints to recover, just as the Cajuns and Tigers still have conference opportunities ahead. Following those pursuits gives you something concrete to weigh alongside the offers: whether the football supports the price and how an eligible boost changes the potential return. The reward is easier to calculate than the likelihood of a championship, which is why the remaining games will hold Louisiana’s attention.

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