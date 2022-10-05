Reports say that former star receiver for the LSU Tigers and recent Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. will be making his way around the league to visit with potential new teams. One of the teams that OBJ will be visiting with is the New Orleans Saints, who could certainly use an additional offensive weapon.

Texas A&M v LSU Sean Gardner, Getty Images loading...

He was beloved during his time at LSU and has since become a Super Bowl Champion. But, Odell Beckham Jr.'s journey in the NFL has been quite the roller coaster.

Beckham Jr. is coming off of a leg injury that he suffered in last season's Super Bowl between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. OBJ hauled in two touchdown passes in that game before going down with the injury.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Ronald Martinez loading...

But the free agent receiver has been working his way back from that injury and is apparently ready to play again. Beckham Jr. has been one of the first names that the talking-heads mention when any team could use a new receiver. Now, it appears as though OBJ is starting to meet with potential suitors.

Odell Beckham Jr. to Meet with the New Orleans Saints Among Other NFL Teams

See the report from Buffalo Bills' insider @agetzenberg via Twitter below.

Getzenberg says that according to Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is "going on tour" and will visit with the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints.

With Michael Thomas nursing a foot injury, Jamies Winston being dinged up, and Alvin Kamara working to get back on the field, the Saints' offense has been sputtering. Could adding a new threat at receiver like OBJ be the spark that New Orleans needs?

New York Giants v New Orleans Saints Chris Graythen loading...

More thoughts from Von Miller on OBJ here.

Everyone around the NFL knows just how good Odell Beckham Jr. is. The veteran pass catcher has dealt with injury, but every time he gets a new opportunity he always seems to come up with highlight-worthy plays.

While I'm not sure that OBJ would solve all of the problems that the New Orleans Saints offense currently has, I do think he could be an asset for the team.

Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images loading...

Could we see another Louisiana native rocking the Black & Gold soon? We will have to wait and see.